Estás leyendo: La filial de renovables de Acciona espera debutar en Bolsa el 1 de julio

Público
Público

La filial de renovables de Acciona espera debutar en Bolsa el 1 de julio

La CNMV da el visto bueno al folleto para la colocación en el mercado de entre el 15% y el 25% de Acciona Energía.

Vista del patio de negociación de la Bolsa de Madrid. EFE/ Ana Bornay
Vista del patio de negociación de la Bolsa de Madrid. Ana Bornay / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Reuters

Acciona prevé que el estreno en bolsa de su negocio de energía renovable tenga lugar el 1 de julio, según informó la constructora el lunes en el folleto de su salida al mercado que ha recibido el visto bueno de la CNMV.

El grupo ya había anunciado anteriormente que aspiraba alcanzar a una valoración bursátil de hasta 9.800 millones de euros (11.660 millones de dólares) con la colocación del 25% de su filial Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, en el que podría ser uno de los mayores de un año récord en debuts en el parqué en Europa.

La filial debutaría mediante una OPV (oferta pública de venta de acciones existentes) a entre 26,73 euros y 29,76 euros por acción, captando así hasta 2.450 millones de euros sin tener en cuenta una opción de sobreasignación con los coordinadores globales conjuntos de la operación.

La salida a bolsa ofrece inicialmente entre el 15% y el 25% de su negocio de renovables y, de realizarse en la parte alta de la horquilla prevista, sería la mayor en España desde 2007 en términos de capitalización bursátil y la mayor en efectivo captado desde el gestor febrero de 2015.

El folleto de salida a Bolsa apunta al 30 de junio como la jornada en la que tendrá lugar la transacción con los inversores institucionales que participen en esta Oferta Pública de Venta (OPV), siendo la fecha de salida el próximo jueves 1 de julio.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público