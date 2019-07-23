El FMI mejora hasta el 2,3% la previsión de crecimiento de España en 2019

El Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) ha elevado hasta el 2,3% la previsión de crecimiento de la economía española en 2019, dos décimas más que en su informe de abril, lo que mantiene a España al frente de la eurozona, según la actualización de datos presentada este martes.
Esta revisión al alza refleja, según el FMI, la evolución positiva de la inversión y la debilidad de las importaciones desde el comienzo de este ejercicio.
El FMI mantiene en el 1,9 % la previsión de crecimiento de España en 2020.
Según el FMI, la zona del euro crecerá este año un 1,3 %, el mismo dato que en abril, y un 1,6 % en 2020, una décima más que en el pronóstico anterior.
