El fondo Carlyle encabeza la puja para hacerse con un 30% de Cepsa

La firma de capital privado Carlyle Group encabeza la puja para comprar una participación del 30% en Cepsa por hasta 3.000 millones de euros, justo cuatro meses después de que el dueño de la petrolera, Mubadala, cancelase su salida a bolsa, dijeron tres fuentes conocedoras del asunto.
Carlyle, cuya división de energía y recursos naturales incluye fondos como Neptune Energy, podría alcanzar un acuerdo en semanas, dijo una de las fuentes.
Cepsa y Carlyle rechazaron hacer comentarios.
Entre otras firmas, CVC, Apollo y Macquarie también habían expresado interés en comprar una participación en la petrolera propiedad del fondo de Abu Dabi Mubadala Investment Company .
Carlyle ha emergido como la favorita en el proceso que dirige Rothschild, dijeron las fuentes, aunque no aún se ha cerrado un acuerdo.
Cepsa anunció en octubre que había decidido posponer su salida a bolsa citando el mal momento de los mercados internacionales.
El beneficio ajustado de Cepsa (CCS) bajó un 15% hasta los 754 millones de euros el año pasado, aunque el resultado neto alcanzó los 830 millones.
La incertidumbre política en Europa, las tensiones políticas de Estados Unidos y la ralentización económica global, así como la disputa comercial entre Estados Unidos y China y las sanciones contra Irán y Rusia, han frenado una serie de salidas a bolsa en los últimos meses.
Los fondos captados en salidas a bolsa en todo el mundo bajaron un 83% a 2.600 millones de dólares en enero frente al mismo mes del año anterior, según datos de Refinitiv, mientras que los ingresos por estas operaciones en Europa bajaron un 97% en los dos primeros meses del año.
En el sector de la energía, la empresa saudí Aramco canceló la que estaba destinada el mayor estreno en el parqué del año.
A la inversa, la recuperación del precio del crudo a su actual nivel de alrededor de 65 dólares el barril, frente a los 30 en 2016, y unas atractivas valoraciones de los activos, han impulsado la actividad de fusiones y adquisiciones por parte de las firmas de capital privado en el sector energético.
En 2013 Carlyle lanzó un fondo de energía (Carlyle International Energy Partners, CIEP) y desde entonces ha realizado una serie de adquisiciones de alto nivel. En 2017, se alió con CVC para comprar los activos de petróleo y gas de la francesa Engie.
El fondo Neptune Energy de Carlyle puja actualmente por los activos de petróleo y gas a la venta de la filial italiana de EDF Edison, según fuentes.
