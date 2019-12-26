Público
Funcas elige la tasa de morosidad, en mínimos de una década, como dato del año

La Fundación de las Cajas de Ahorros subraya que "la reducción de la morosidad es uno de los elementos cruciales para dejar atrás los efectos de largo plazo de la crisis".

El letrero de la entrada de la estación de metro de Banco de España, frente a la sede de la entidad, en el centro de Madrid. REUTERS/Juan Medina

La Fundación de las Cajas de Ahorros (Funcas) considera la tasa de morosidad de la banca española como El dato de 2019 por su importancia para la economía, tras haber registrado en este ejercicio su nivel más bajo en una década.

Según informó Funcas en una nota este jueves, la tasa de morosidad cayó hasta el 5,09% en octubre, último dato disponible, y supone el nivel más bajo desde 2009.

Funcas destacó la importancia de este dato para la economía en general y para el sector financiero en particular, puesto que "la reducción de la morosidad es uno de los elementos cruciales para dejar atrás los efectos de largo plazo de la crisis", según el director de Estudios Financieros de Funcas, Santiago Carbó.

En su opinión, esta tendencia se debe a que "la demanda ha sido moderada y la oferta prudente y condicionada por una exigente regulación de solvencia. En general, un apreciable esfuerzo del sector privado".

La tasa de morosidad alcanzó máximo histórico en diciembre de 2013, en plena crisis económica, cuando se situó en el 13,61%. El saldo de créditos impagados llegó a superar los 197.000 millones de euros, frente a los 60.790 millones actuales, lo que supone un descenso del 69%.

