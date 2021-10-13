madridActualizado:
Xavier García Albiol aparece en los 'papeles de Pandora' como gestor de la sociedad Luverne International ubicada en Belice, según la investigación llevada a cabo por El País y La Sexta. El alcalde de Badalona y expresidente del Partido Popular catalán figuraba en la sociedad hasta diciembre de 2015, momento en el que cerró.
La sociedad fue registrada el 1 de enero de 2005 a través de Alcogal, uno de los catorce bufetes que aparecen en la investigación. La sociedad fue creada con 50.000 acciones que se dividieron a partes iguales. Cuatro meses más tarde García Albiol asumió todas las participaciones en su persona y según el documento con "las más amplias facultades" a favor del político.
García Albiol ha explicado que la sociedad era para hacer negocios en Centroamérica
Este documento contiene 23 puntos por los que el alcalde de Badalona podía administrar todos sus bienes, abrir cuentas corrientes en su nombre, tomar créditos o préstamos… La versión de García Albiol preguntada por La Sexta es que nunca la utilizó.
El político popular ha reconocido la existencia de ese poder y ha explicado que esa sociedad se usaría para hacer negocios en Centroamérica que nunca tuvieron lugar. Además asegura que nunca obtuvo rendimientos de Luberne International: "No he cobrado ni un euro".
