Francisco Correa y Athina Onassis, en los 'Pandora Papers'

madrid
Los 'papales de pandora' tiene una larga lista de rostros ilustres, a los que se les han unido dos personas más. El primero es el líder de la trama 'Gürtel', Francisco Correa la nieta del fallecido magnate y armador de origen griego Aristóteles Onassis, Athina Onassis, según ha informado La Sexta.
Según la información que ha dado La Sexta, Correa ocultaría 16 millones de euros en sociedades radicadas en paraísos fiscales, al igual que la única heredera del multimillonario Onassis, de quien no se ha revelado la cifra.
La Oficina Nacional de Investigación del Fraude (ONIF), dependiente de la Agencia Tributaria (AEAT), ya envió un requerimiento a La Sexta' y a 'El País para recabar la documentación contenida en los 'Pandora Papers' a fin de investigar la existencia de fraude, según informó la propia cadena y confirmó este viernes la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero.
La macroinvestigación internacional llevada a cabo por periodistas de más de 100 países, en los que se han examinado 12 millones de documentos obtenidos de 14 despachos que se dedican a la creación de sociedades 'offshore'.
La lista de ilustres se sigue alargando
Los 'papeles de pandora' están compuestos por una larga lista de personalidades ilustres, como políticos, artistas y deportistas que habrían utilizado paraísos fiscales para gestionar sus patrimonios a espaldas de Hacienda.
Francisco Correa y Athina Onassis amplían esa lista de personas famosas que aparecen en los 'pandora papers'. Entre otros nombres que figuran en esta lista destacan Shakira, Pep Guardiola, Julio Iglesias, Miguel Bosé o Mario Vargas Llosa, que habrían creado sociedades en paraísos fiscales para disfrutar de una total opacidad en sus empresas.
