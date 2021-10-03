Estás leyendo: De Guardiola a Shakira o Piñera: una nueva filtración destapa políticos, deportistas y artistas que han evadido impuestos

Una nueva investigación del Consorcio Internacional de Periodistas de Investigación ha revelado que hasta 14 líderes mundial en activo y multitud de famosos han escondido sus fortunas para no pagar impuestos.

Pep Guardiola durante un partido de fútbol el pasado 3 de octubre. EFE/EPA/Andrew Yates

Una nueva investigación periodística del Consorcio Internacional de Periodistas de Investigación (ICIJ, por sus siglas en inglés) ha sacado a la luz los nombres de líderes mundiales en activo, deportistas y artistas que han escondido fortunas de millones de dólares para no pagar impuestos. La nueva investigación se ha bautizado como los "papeles de Pandora" y en ellos aparecen el entrenador de fútbol Pep Guardiola, la cantante Shakira o el chileno Sebastían Piñera.

Entre otros, también el rey Abdalá II de Jordania gastó 100 millones de dólares en casas de lujo en California (EE.UU.) y otros lugares, mientras que líderes de República Checa, Kenia y Ecuador ocultaron a las autoridades propiedades y dinero en efectivo, reveló The Washington Post, uno de los medios que ha publicado las filtraciones.

El ICIJ, con sede en Washington y famoso por los llamados "papeles de Panamá", ha bautizado esta nueva investigación como los "papeles de Pandora" y asegura que en ella han participado 600 periodistas que han examinado 1,9 millones de documentos.

