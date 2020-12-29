MADRID
La Tarifa de Último Recurso (TUR) de gas natural subirá un 5,97% de media a partir de este 1 de enero de 2021, con respecto a la tarifa vigente desde octubre. Este incremento es fruto del aumento del precio de la materia prima (+21,7%) en los mercados internacionales con respecto a la anterior actualización.
Para un cliente medio TUR 1, con consumos menores o iguales a 5.000 kWh anuales (agua caliente y cocina), el aumento supondrá un gasto del 4,6% en su factura, mientras que para un cliente TUR 2, con consumos entre 5.000 y 50.000 kWh al año (agua caliente y calefacción), el incremento será de un 6,3%, según informaron a Europa Press en fuentes del Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico.
La Tarifa de Última Recurso de gas natural se revisa trimestralmente el día 1 de los meses de enero, abril, julio y octubre de cada año, produciéndose su actualización siempre que el coste de la materia prima incluido en dicha tarifa experimente una variación al alza o a la baja superior al 2% respecto al coste de la materia prima de la tarifa en vigor o en cualquier caso cuando entren en vigor nuevos peajes o cánones.
La citada tarifa registró el pasado mes de octubre una caída del 4,9% para los consumidores conectados a redes de gas natural de menos de 50.000 kWh. Por ello, y a pesar de esta subida, para el consumidor medio, la factura anual con la nueva TUR 1 y TUR 2 desciende con respecto a enero de 2020, un 2,3% y un 5,2%, respectivamente.
