Estás leyendo: El Gobierno amplía la lista de sustancias cancerígenas en el trabajo

El decreto modifica la normativa sobre la protección de los trabajadores a instancias de la Unión Europea, que ya había dado varios toques de atención a España.

La ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz.
La ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz. EFE

El Consejo de Ministros tiene previsto aprobar este martes un decreto para ampliar la lista de sustancias consideradas cancerígenas en el entorno del trabajo y limitar así la exposición de los trabajadores, según adelanta El País.

La propuesta, impulsada por el Ministerio de Trabajo dirigido por Yolanda Díaz, llega tras varios toques de atención por parte de la Unión Europea. Los Estados miembros tenían hasta enero de 2019 para aplicar una nueva legislación en este ámbito de la seguridad laboral.

El decreto modifica la normativa sobre la protección de los trabajadores frente a los riesgos que se derivan de la exposición a sustancias cancerígenas en el entorno laboral.

La Sexta informa de que el Gobierno quiere incorporar el polvo respirable de sílice cristalina, bromoetileno o la acrilamida a la lista de agentes cancerígenos, así como modificar los valores límite de exposición profesional a elementos como el polvo de maderas duras, las fibras cerámicas refractarias, el benceno, el cloruro de vinilo monómero, el óxido de etileno, el epoxipropano, el nitropropano, la toluidina, el butadieno y la hidracina.

