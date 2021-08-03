Estás leyendo: El Gobierno anuncia que invertirá 1.600 millones de euros en ampliar Barajas

El Gobierno anuncia que invertirá 1.600 millones de euros en ampliar Barajas

Tanto el aeropuerto madrileño como el catalán recibirán fondos para convertirlos en centros de conexión.

Zona de llegadas de la Terminal 4 del Aeropuerto de Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez, en una imagen de archivo. EFE/JJ Guillén
El Gobierno invertiraá 1.600 millones de euros en la ampliación del aeropuerto de Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez, que se suman a los 1.700 que destinará a amplia el aeródromo barcelonés de El Prat.

Así lo ha anunciado la ministra de Política Territorial y portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Rodríguez, tras la reunión de la Comisión Bilateral Estado-Generalitat de Cataluña celebrada este lunes.

Rodríguez ha añadido que se creará así un "hub" (centro de conexiones) aéreo "con una inversión extraordinaria" en los dos aeropuertos. La portavoz del Gobierno ha agregado que mañana la ministra de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, Raquel Sánchez, explicará este proyecto aeroportuario.

