Gorigolzarri gana 500.000 euros al frente de Bankia en 2020 y renuncia al bonus

El presidente de Bankia, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, percibió una remuneración fija de 500.000 euros durante el ejercicio 2020, lo mismo que el año anterior, y renunció a su retribución variable, frente a la cuantía de 270.000 euros percibida en el ejercicio anterior, tal como recomendó el Banco Central Europeo (BCE) sobre el pago de bonus a los directivos en el presente ejercicio.

Así se desprende del informe anual sobre Remuneraciones de los consejeros remitido por la entidad financiera a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), relativo a 2020.

Los otros dos consejeros ejecutivos de la entidad, José Sevilla, consejero delegado; y Antonio Ortega, director general de Personas, Medios y Tecnología, también renunciaron a la retribución variable que les correspondería del ejercicio 2020 y percibieron un salario fijo de 500.000 euros, en línea con el año anterior.

En conjunto, estas cuantías suponen un descenso del 35% respecto a las percibidas el año anterior, cuando la retribución variable de cada uno ascendió a 270.000 euros.

Asimismo, la entidad ha explicado que los 500.000 euros cobrados por los consejeros ejecutivos de Bankia se sitúan por debajo del percentil 25 de la banda retributiva correspondiente a la remuneración total anual de los consejeros ejecutivos de las empresas comparables.

El conjunto del consejo de administración de Bankia percibió 2,47 millones de euros en 2020, un 25% menos que en 2019 (3,3 millones de euros), debido al descenso de las remuneraciones de los tres consejeros ejecutivos.

La retribución de los otros consejeros no ejecutivos de Bankia, todos ellos independientes, fue de 100.000 euros cada uno, salvo el caso de Nuria Oliver, que se incorporó al consejo a primeros de abril de 2020, por lo que percibió 74.000 euros. Además, los consejeros no ejecutivos no perciben retribución variable ni importe adicional alguno en concepto de dietas de asistencia o pertenencia a comisiones del consejo de administración.

