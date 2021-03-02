Estás leyendo: El Govern balear inicia la expropiación de 56 viviendas de grandes propietarios para destinarlas a alquileres sociales

El Govern balear inicia la expropiación de 56 viviendas de grandes propietarios para destinarlas a alquileres sociales

Las personas que accedan a estas viviendas pagarán un alquiler adaptado que no supere el 30% de sus ingresos.

La presidenta balear, Francina Armengol, comparece ante los medios. /EFE
La presidenta balear, Francina Armengol, comparece ante los medios. /EFE.

El conseller de Movilidad y Vivienda, Josep Marí, ha firmado este martes la primera resolución por la que el Govern inicia la expropiación de 56 viviendas de grandes propietarios inscritas en el registro oficial, con un coste total de 1,8 millones de euros, por un plazo de siete años.

Este precio supone una rebaja del 40% respecto a los precios de mercado en Balears, con una media de 391 euros mensuales por vivienda. Se trata de 27 viviendas en Mallorca, 23 en Menorca y seis en Ibiza, que, una vez se finalicen los trámites, se ofrecerán como alquiler social.

Según informa el diario ABC, el precio de compensación de que pagará el Govern presidido por Francina Armengol, será inferior a los precios de alquiler que tiene registrados la comunidad autónoma, que fija un precio medio mensual de 624 euros al mes. Las personas que accedan a estos alquileres pagarán un alquiler adaptado que no supere el 30% de sus ingresos. 

Tal y como afirma el mismo diario, las 25 viviendas eran propiedad de sociedades inmobiliarias y entidades bancarias. El proceso aún está en tramite para confirmar del todo estas expropiaciones, ya que una vez se publique la resolución en el Boletín Oficial de la comunidad (BOIB), se notificará a los afectados y se abrirá un proceso de presentación de alegaciones y cabe la posibilidad de que los propietarios recurran a los tribunales.

