IAG se compromete a reducir a cero las emisiones netas de CO2 en 2050

IAG, el hólding propietario de British Airways e Iberia, dijo el jueves que alcanzará emisiones netas de carbono cero para el año 2050, convirtiéndose en el primer gran grupo de aerolíneas en pronunciar tal compromiso.
La industria de la aviación se encuentra bajo una intensa presión por parte de activistas del cambio climático como Extinction Rebellion, que pretende cerrar el aeropuerto de la ciudad de Londres el jueves.
IAG dijo que lograría su objetivo con medidas como la compensación de emisiones para los vuelos nacionales de British Airways a partir de 2020, invirtiendo en combustible de aviación sostenible y reemplazando los aviones más antiguos por aviones más eficientes durante los próximos cinco años.
"Estamos invirtiendo en nuevos aviones y en tecnología innovadora para reducir nuestra huella de carbono en una industria en la que no existe una alternativa actual al combustible de aviación", dijo el consejero delegado de IAG, Willie Walsh, en un comunicado.
IAG dijo que estos pasos ayudarían a la aerolínea a contribuir tanto al propio objetivo del Reino Unido de ir hacia una economía neutra en emisiones de dióxido de carbono en 2050 como hacia el objetivo de Naciones Unidas de limitar el calentamiento global a 1,5 grados centígrados.
Los manifestantes dicen que los vuelos baratos y cómodos de corta distancia harán imposible que el Reino Unido cumpla sus objetivos climáticos y tendrán consecuencias nefastas para el mundo.
Walsh dijo que la aviación representa sólo el 2% de las emisiones mundiales de CO2 y que las medidas del grupo de aerolíneas eran una parte de una solución más amplia para hacer que la aviación fuera menos contaminante.
"La dependencia de la aviación de los combustibles fósiles significa que es esencial que los gobiernos apoyen los esfuerzos para reducir las emisiones de CO2 proporcionando incentivos para acelerar la inversión en nuevas tecnologías", dijo.
"El calentamiento global necesita una solución global y todas estas iniciativas ayudarán a limitar el aumento de la temperatura mundial a 1,5 grados".
