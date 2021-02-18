Imaz percibió 3,68 millones como consejero delegado de Repsol en 2020 y Brufau, 2,78 millones como presidente

MADRID
El consejero delegado de Repsol y único miembro ejecutivo de la compañía, Josu Jon Imaz, percibió una retribución total de 3,685 millones de euros en 2020, casi un 5% menos que los 3,878 millones de euros del ejercicio anterior.
Según consta en el informe anual de remuneraciones de los miembros del órgano rector de la petrolera remitido a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), de esta cifra total, 1,2 millones de euros correspondieron al sueldo, mientras que 865.000 euros fueron en concepto de retribución variable a largo plazo y 784.000 euros a corto plazo.
Además, el directivo percibió 177.000 euros en otros conceptos de remuneración fija, así como otros 177.000 euros por pertenencia a comisiones del consejo.
Asimismo, en la retribución se incluyen 254.000 euros por remuneración por sistemas de ahorro, cantidad que no ha sido percibida en metálico en este ejercicio, sino que son aportaciones que realiza la compañía a un fondo a acumular por el directivo, otros 198.000 euros en concepto de beneficio bruto de las acciones o instrumentos financieros consolidados y otros 30.000 euros por otros conceptos.
En el caso de la retribución fija de Imaz para 2021, el consejo del grupo ha acordado mantener el mismo importe de 2020, es decir 1,2 millones de euros. Esta retribución fija del consejero delegado no ha variado desde su nombramiento, en 2014.
Por su parte, la retribución total del presidente de la compañía, Antonio Brufau, en 2020 fue de 2,786 millones de euros, un 4,5% menos que en el año anterior.
De esta retribución de Brufau, 2,5 millones de euros correspondieron a la remuneración fija que tiene estipulada y 286.000 euros a otros conceptos. La remuneración fija del presidente no ha variado desde 2015.
La remuneración total del consejo de administración de Repsol en 2020, en el que se contabiliza la retribución de las 15 personas que a lo largo del ejercicio han sido miembros del órgano rector, ascendió a un total de 10,56 millones de euros, casi un tercio de los 30,17 millones de euros del año pasado cuando afrontó el pago de la indemnización de más de 11 millones de euros a Luis Suárez de Lezo tras dejar sus funciones ejecutivas como secretario general de la compañía.
