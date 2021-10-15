Estás leyendo: Inditex cobrará 10 céntimos por las bolsas de papel en sus tiendas en España

Inditex cobrará 10 céntimos por las bolsas de papel en sus tiendas en España

El mayor distribuidor de moda del mundo implantará la medida en más de 1.400 tiendas de su país, que representan el 14% de las ventas de la compañía, y evaluará extenderla a otros mercados en el futuro.

Un hombre sostiene una bolsa de Zara, la principal enseña de Inditex, en el centro de Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Inditex, propietario entre otras de la marca de moda Zara, Inditex, empezará a cobrar 10 céntimos de euro por las bolsas de papel a partir de la próxima semana en todas sus tiendas en España, en un gesto a favor de la sostenibilidad y la reutilización de los envases, informó el viernes la compañía.

En concreto, la multinacional de moda cobrará de 10 céntimos por bolsa y 20 céntimos por sobre, con excepción de las bolsas grandes de Lefties, que costarán 15 céntimos, y las de Massimo Dutti, con un precio de 35 céntimos.

El mayor distribuidor de moda del mundo implantará esta medida, que ya está implantada en Alemania, en más de 1.400 tiendas en España, que representan el 14% de las ventas de la compañía, y evaluará extenderla a otros mercados en el futuro. De momento, también aplicará esta iniciativa la semana que viene en las tiendas de Austria y Bélgica.

La medida se enmarca en el compromiso de la empresa de eliminar el plástico en todas sus operaciones. El año pasado sustituyó todas las bolsas de plástico en sus tiendas y pedidos online por bolsas de papel recicladas y reciclables. "Es un paso más... Queremos animar a los clientes a reutilizar las bolsas", dijo un portavoz de Inditex.

Las mismas fuentes precisaron que esta medida, que ha adelantado el diario Expansión, no responde a una reducción de costes, ya que la todos los ingresos obtenidos por el cobro de las bolsas irá destinada íntegramente a proyectos medioambientales de organizaciones locales sin ánimo de lucro en España.

