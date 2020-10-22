Estás leyendo: Inditex y sindicatos negocian un protocolo laboral para la transformación digital del grupo

Inditex y sindicatos negocian un protocolo laboral para la transformación digital del grupo

La multinacional textil y CCOO y UGT analizan el impacto que tendrá el crecimiento del comercio online en las condiciones laborales de la plantilla de sus tiendas.

Fachada de una tienda de Zara en Sidney, Australia. EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS
MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

Inditex y los sindicatos CCOO y UGT han avanzado en la negociación del protocolo laboral para la transformación digital del grupo en todo el mundo y el impacto que tendrá en las condiciones laborales de su plantilla.

En concreto, en la reunión que han mantenido este jueves ambas partes se han producido avances "importantes", entre ellos, según explica CCOO, ofrecer vacantes en otras tiendas, en la cadena afectada y en el resto de cadenas si se produce una absorción de puntos de venta.

Asimismo, se ha fijado como máximo un límite de 25 kilómetros para los traslados a otras tiendas como consecuencia de la cobertura de vacantes.

Además, toda la plantilla del grupo será tenida en cuenta con preferencia a la contratación externa en las necesidades de promoción interna a los servicios centrales de las distintas cadenas comerciales.

Según señala CCOO, aquellas personas que decidan no aceptar la propuesta de cambio de puesto de trabajo o traslado tendrán derecho a una indemnización por despido improcedente, extinción a la que podrán optar en cualquier momento durante el primer año de la absorción de la tienda.

Por último, se incluye la puesta en marcha de un observatorio con participación sindical que servirá para ver la evolución e implantación del proceso de transformación digital de las tiendas.

"Aún quedan por cerrar algunos textos, no obstante esperamos poder cerrar el acuerdo y firmarlo la semana que viene. Ambas organizaciones valoramos positivamente los avances que se están produciendo en la negociación, que van encaminados a cumplir el objetivo que nos habíamos propuesto que es el mantenimiento del empleo en este proceso de transformación digital de las tiendas", ha destacado el sindicato.

