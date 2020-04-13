madridActualizado:
Inditex no presentará un Expediente de Regulación Temporal de Empleo (ERTE) en este mes de abril, como había anunciado, y seguirá sufragando con recursos propios la retribución de toda su plantilla en España, integrada por unos 50.000 empleados, según ha informado la compañía.
Así, el presidente de Inditex, Pablo Isla, ha anunciado que la empresa va a seguir sosteniendo con recursos propios el pago de la retribución a toda su plantilla en España, "como ha venido haciendo hasta la fecha".
No obstante, en función del desarrollo de la emergencia sanitaria y del estado de actividad de las tiendas, la empresa podrá estudiar más adelante la posibilidad de aplicar, para el personal de tienda, alguna de las herramientas propuestas por el Gobierno para preservar empleo.
Tras decretarse el estado de alarma el pasado 14 de marzo y justo después de presentar sus resultados, Inditex ya señaló que iba a sufragar el coste de toda su plantilla en España, al tiempo que condicionaba la aplicación de un ERTE para los 25.000 empleados de tienda a la prolongación del estado de alarma más allá del 15 de abril, medida que ahora queda descartada.
Inditex descarta la aplicación de un ERTE en abril en un entorno en el que el impacto de la pandemia de la covid-19 pone en riesgo un tercio del empleo y entre el 35% y el 40% de los ingresos del sector de la moda para este año, tras cerrar 2019 con un descenso del 20%, según se desprende de un estudio elaborado por EY en colaboración con Boston Consulting Group.
Dicho informe revela que la actual estructura de costes de los comercios de moda no es viable, lo que obligará a algunos comercios a reducir plantillas y cerrar puntos de venta y abocará a otros a la desaparición.
