La inflación cierra 2020 en tasas negativas

madridActualizado:
La tasa de inflación han cerrado el año 2020 claramente en terreno negativo, aunque la caída de las caídas de precios se moderaron en el mes de diciembre por el encarecimiento de productos como la electricidad y los carburantes, , según se desprende de los datos provisionales divulgados el miércoles por el Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas.
El Índice de Precios de Consumo (IPC) situó su tasa interanual en diciembre en el -0,5%, tres décimas por encima de la registrada en noviembre (-0,8%).
En términos mensuales, los precios subieron un 0,2% en relación al mes anterior, frente al -0,1% registrado en diciembre del año pasado..
Por su parte, el indicador de los precios al consumo en España armonizado para su comparación con el resto de la Unión Europea se situó en el -0,6% en términos interanuales en diciembre, tras una variación del -0,8% en noviembre.
"En este comportamiento destaca la subida de los precios de la electricidad, que bajaron el año pasado. También influye que los precios de los carburantes y combustibles se incrementan este mes más de lo que lo hicieron en diciembre de 2019", dijo el INE en una nota de prensa.
El INE publicará los datos definitivos del IPC de diciembre el próximo 15 de enero.
