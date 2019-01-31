La inflación se modera en enero y crece al ritmo más lento en un año

Los precios al consumidor aumentaron un 1,0% interanual en enero, según mostraron el jueves datos adelantados publicados por el Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas (INE), lo que supone el incremento más bajo desde enero de 2017.
El organismo estadístico ha achacado el descenso de la tasa interanual del IPC al abaratamiento de los precios del gas y al hecho de que los carburantes (gasoil y gasolina) subieron en el primer mes de 2019 menos de lo que lo hicieron un año antes.
El IPC ha entrado en una senda de moderación en los últimos meses: la tasa de inflación se situó en el 1,2% en diciembre, en el 1,7% en noviembre, y en el 2,3% en octubre. Así, con el dato de enero, el IPC suma tres meses con tasas interanuales inferiores al 2% (la referencia para el BCE).
Por su parte, el indicador adelantado del Índice de Precios de Consumo Armonizado (IPCA), armonizado para su comparativa con el resto de la UE, mostró también un alza del 1,0 por ciento en enero, ligeramente por debajo del 1,1 por ciento previsto en una encuesta de Reuters entre analistas y del 1,2 por ciento del mes anterior.
En términos mensuales, el IPC bajó un 1,3% en enero, su mayor retroceso en este mes desde 2016, cuando los precios disminuyeron un 1,9%. Por su parte, la variación mensual del indicador adelantado del IPCA se situó en enero en el -1,7%.
El INE publicará los datos definitivos del IPC de enero el próximo 15 de febrero.
