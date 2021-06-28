madrid
La Comisión Europea (CE) espera que los ingresos fiscales en la mayoría de Estados miembros de la Unión Europea (UE) desciendan "de manera sustancial" en el corto plazo, entre 2020 y 2022, a consecuencia de la pandemia del coronavirus, según su informe sobre tendencias en la fiscalidad. De acuerdo con el documento, en algunos países la bajada superará los tres puntos porcentuales del producto interior bruto (PIB).
Las últimas previsiones económicas de la Comisión Europea indicaban que en 2020 los ingresos fiscales de los Veintisiete habrían retrocedido un 4 % en términos nominales, pero medidos en porcentaje de PIB habrían crecido debido a la mayor caída del PIB.
Por tanto, se espera que la ratio entre los ingresos fiscales y el PIB haya aumentado 0,3 puntos porcentuales en 2020 hasta el 40,4 % del producto interior bruto, mientras que se pronostica un descenso de 0,9 puntos porcentuales en 2021 (0,2 en el caso de España), hasta el 39,5 %, y de 0,3 puntos porcentuales más en 2022, hasta el 39,2 %.
La campaña de vacunación podría condicionar el desarrollo económico europeo
En cualquier caso, el estudio advierte de la volatilidad de la situación y apunta a la segunda y tercera ola de la pandemia, a la campaña de vacunación y al impacto de las medidas nacionales y europeas como factores que pueden condicionar los ingresos fiscales entre 2020 y los próximos años.
Por lo que a 2019 se refiere, los ingresos fiscales en la UE representaron el 40,1 % del producto interior bruto, un nivel superior a la media de los países de la Organización para la Cooperación y el Desarrollo Económicos (OCDE)
En España, el porcentaje de ingresos fiscales sobre el PIB llegó en 2019 al 34,8 % y pasó al 36,7 % en 2020. En 2021 debería bajar al 35,9 % y en 2022, al 35 %, más de un punto por debajo en comparación con 2020.
El informe agrega que los últimos datos confirman la evolución hacia unas tasas menores en los impuestos de sociedades, tanto en términos nominales como efectivos, pero "a un ritmo muy lento", mientras que los ingresos corporativos se estancaron en 2019 tras varios años de crecimiento sostenido.
