El fundador y dueño de la multinacional textil Inditex, Amancio Ortega, está a punto de convertirse en el casero de Amazon en EEUU. El empresario gallego está a punto de cerrar la adquisición del complejo Troy Block, en la ciudad de Seattle, por unos 750 millones de dólares (alrededor de 655 millones de euros), según informa el diario Cinco Días.
La operación, que será la mayor compra de Ortega en EEUU, se realiza a través de Pontegadea Inmobiliaria, la sociedad que realiza las inversiones en el ladrillo del dueño de Inditex. Troy Block es un complejo de dos edificios que forma parte de los 40 inmuebles del campus de Amazon en la mayor ciudad del Estado de Washington.
Es la segunda mayor adquisión realizada por Pontegade, tras la compra en julio pasado del edificio conocido como Adelphi en el barrio londinense de Covent Garden, por 600 millones de libras (unos 680 millones de euros).
El patrimonio inmobiliario de Amancio Ortega está valorado en unos 8.759 millones de euros. En 2017, Pondegadea Inmobiliaria facturó (fundamentalmente por ingresos por rentas) 385 millones de euros, el 13,6% más que un año antes. El 51% de los ingresos inmobiliarios procedieron de mercados europeos, el 46% de América y el 3% restante de Asia.
