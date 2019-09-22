El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) ha desestimado tres recursos de sociedades relacionadas con Joaquín Sabina por diversas inspecciones de la Agencia Tributaria, informa El Confidencial.
El cantante de Úbeda trató de desligarse de una de las empresas presentando un contrato firmado en Londres en 1992, según el diario madrileño, pero el Alto Tribunal no lo consideró creíble.
Hace cinco años, el agente de Sabina admitió que la Agencia Tributaria le había requerido tres millones de euros, pero entonces se mostró dispuesto a pleitear.
"Los recursos por las inspecciones se bifurcan a veces en distintos procedimientos y los primeros han sido contrarios al compositor", añade El Confidencial.
La SGAE denunció en enero a la Fiscalía que el cantautor jiennense usaba varias sociedades para cobrar sus derechos de autor. Sin embargo, la Fiscalía remitió el caso a la Agencia Tributaria porque no veía delito.
En 2014, su representante admitió que había pagado tres millones de euros para poder recurrir las actas de la Agencia Tributaria. "Para pleitear con Hacienda, lo primero que hay que hacer es poner el dinero. Esto está hecho. Si ganamos, nos lo tendrán que devolver", afirmó entonces, recuerda el diario madrileño.
"La discrepancia estaba en el uso de sociedades para cobrar sus derechos de forma que tributaran menos que si lo hubieran recibido como persona física", apunta El Confidencial. Entre diciembre y el pasado enero, las sociedades perdieron los primeros pleitos en el TSJM.
