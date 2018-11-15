Las trabajadoras de hoteles han convocado este jueves una concentración ante el Hotel RIU Paraíso Lanzarote después de que una compañera fuese despedida por llevarse a su casa "un trozo de carne cocinada para cenar", como han denunciado Las Kellys de la isla y las Sindicalistas de Canarias, que consideran "injusto y arbitrario" que la hayan echado, informa el Diario de Lanzarote.
Las convocantes de la "gran pitada", que comenzará a las cinco de la tarde, afirman que el despido "disciplinario" de la trabajadora del hotel, ubicado en Puerto del Carmen (en el municipio de Tías), es desproporcionado. Según ellas, tiene como objetivo evitar el abono de las indemnizaciones por un despido que carece de todo sentido".
Este se produjo "tras un registro ilegal llevado a cabo por una vigilante de seguridad", aseguran Las Kellys y las Sindicalistas de Canarias, que critican que "los ritmos de trabajo en la cocina de este hotel dificultan el derecho al descanso y a la cena" de la plantilla, por lo que han calificado como "prepotente, inhumana y despótica" la actitud de la dirección del hotel.
