Mercadona gana un 84% más en 2018, tras elevar sus ventas hasta los 24.305 millones

Mercadona ha elevado sus ventas un 6% en 2018, hasta alcanzar los 24.305 millones de euros y ha registrado un beneficio neto de 593 millones, lo que supone un crecimiento del 84% respecto al ejercicio anterior, tras realizar un esfuerzo inversor de 1.504 millones de euros para continuar con el proceso de transformación tanto de sus tiendas como de su modelo de negocio que emprendió hace dos años.
Así lo ha dado a conocer el presidente de Mercadona, Juan Roig, durante la presentación de resultados de la cadena de supermercados correspondiente al ejercicio de 2018 y las previsiones para 2019, en la que ha dado a conocer la situación actual y futura de los 5 Componentes de Mercadona.
El acto se ha celebrado por primera vez en las instalaciones Jarrods, en el Centro de Coinnovación del Jarro, ubicado en el Polígono Industrial Fuente del Jarro de Paterna (Valencia), después de que el pasado 7 de junio se incendiara su fábrica de panes y tartas en Puçol, donde habitualmente se celebraba esta rueda de prensa, y que ahora está estudiando desplazar a Parc Sagunt.
Roig se ha mostrado muy "orgulloso" de estos resultados en un año en el que ha continuado con el proceso de transformación que emprendió hace dos años y que le ha llevado a invertir en 2018 un total de 1.504 millones de euros: 962 millones en aperturas, reformas, instalación de las secciones de frescos global y listos para comer; 257 millones en automatizar los bloques logísticos; 225 millones en transformación digital y 60 en su desembarco en Portugal.
(Habrá ampliación)
