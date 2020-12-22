La morosidad bancaria cae por segundo mes consecutivo en octubre, al 4,56%

MADRIDActualizado:
La morosidad del sector financiero se situó en octubre en el 4,56% del total del crédito, lo que supone otro ligero descenso respecto al 4,57% contabilizado el mes previo o el 5,09% que representaba justo un año atrás.
Según los datos provisionales publicados este martes por el Banco de España, el cómputo total de los créditos considerados dudosos (con, al menos, tres cuotas consecutivas sin pagar) se situó en 55.756 millones, por debajo de los 55.933 millones que alcanzaba el mes previo.
Su mejora tiene lugar en términos absolutos, ya que la cifra cae un 0,31%, como en términos relativos, al ser menor su peso frente al stock total financiado, a pesar de la crisis ocasionada por las restricciones aplicadas para contener la pandemia.
Los avales del ICO y otras medidas aprobadas por el Gobierno para ayudar a empresas, autónomos y familias a encarar el revés económico estarían detrás de la buena evolución de los impagos y han contribuido a que la financiación crezca.
El saldo financiado se situó en octubre por encima de los 1,22 billones de euros, con un incremento del 2,40% interanual, aunque cae ya un testimonial 0,07% respecto al mes previo de septiembre.
Por tipo de entidades, en la banca la morosidad cayó al 4,49%, desde el 4,51% de septiembre y el 5,08% de octubre del pasado año.
Sin embargo, se aprecia un repunte en el crédito dispuesto por los establecimientos financieros de crédito o más vinculado a la financiación al consumo, cuya morosidad repuntó en el último mes del 6,59% al 6,62%.
A pesar de que los impagos continuaron a raya, las entidades han acelerado el acopio de provisiones y en octubre tenían acumuladas dotaciones por valor de 102.894 millones de euros, 38.798 millones de ellos ligados a créditos. Su cifra ha aumentado un 7,48% en la comparativa interanual, frente a los 97.736 millones acumulados en octubre del pasado año.
