Norges Bank también aparece como tercer máximo accionista de Iberdrola, con el 3,12%

El fondo soberano de Noruega, Norges Bank, ha consolidado su posición como tercer máximo accionista de Iberdrola tras elevar su participación en la energética por encima del 3%.
En concreto, Norges Bank, que gestiona el Fondo Global de Pensiones del Gobierno de Noruega, el mayor fondo soberano del mundo, ha alcanzado una participación del 3,117% en el capital de Iberdrola, tras aumentar su apuesta por la compañía desde el 2,946% que poseía en su anterior notificación a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
De esta manera, la entidad cuenta con un total de 198,302 millones de acciones de la energética, que a los actuales precios de mercado tiene un valor de más de 1.780 millones de euros.
Norges Bank es el tercer principal accionista del grupo presidido por Ignacio Sánchez Galán, situándose tan solo por detrás del fondo soberano Qatar Investment Authority (8,694%) y de BlackRock (5,132%).
El fondo soberano de Noruega es uno de los actores relevantes en el capital de las empresas del Ibex, con presencia en grupos como Repsol, donde posee en torno al 3%, o Telefónica (2,877%), entre otras.
