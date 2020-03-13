Estás leyendo: Noruega baja por sorpresa medio punto los tipos ante el riesgo de recesión por el coronavirus

Noruega baja por sorpresa medio punto los tipos ante el riesgo de recesión por el coronavirus

El banco central noruego también llevará a cabo una serie de subastas extraordinarias de liquidez para las entidades financieras.

Sede central de Norges Bank - WIKIPEDIA
OSLO

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

Norges Bank, el banco central de Noruega, ha decidido bajar en 50 puntos básicos el tipo de interés de referencia de su política monetaria, hasta el 1%, tras mantener una reunión de emergencia para abordar el impacto del coronavirus en la economía del país y asegurar la estabilidad económica ante el riesgo de una "recesión pronunciada", según ha anunciado la institución en un comunicado.

"Existe una considerable incertidumbre sobre la duración y el impacto del brote de coronavirus, con el riesgo de una recesión económica pronunciada", ha asegurado el banco central, añadiendo que está vigilando de cerca la evolución de los acontecimientos y está preparado para hacer más recortes de los tipos de interés.

En este sentido, Norges Bank ha reconocido que una bajada de tipos no puede evitar que el brote de coronavirus tenga un impacto sustancial en la economía noruega, pero sí podría amortiguar la recesión y mitigar el riesgo de efectos más perjudiciales en el empleo y la actividad. "La misión de Norges Bank es promover la estabilidad económica. Lo hacemos garantizando unos sistemas de pago y mercados financieros robustos y eficientes, y ajustando el nivel de la tasa de interés a la situación económica", ha subrayado.

Además del recorte del precio del dinero, el banco central noruego ha anunciado que llevará a cabo una serie de subastas extraordinarias de liquidez a tres meses "por el tiempo que sea necesario" en las que las entidades verán completamente satisfechas sus demandas de fondos y el tipo aplicado será el de referencia.

Asimismo, la institución ha recomendado al Ministerio de Finanzas de Noruega reducir de manera inmediata al 1% desde el actual 2,5% el colchón de capital contracíclico exigido a las entidades del país.

