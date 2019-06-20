Noruega eleva los tipos de interés al 1,25% y anticipa más subidas en lo que queda de año

El Consejo de Ejecutivo de Norges Bank, el banco central de Noruega, ha elevado el tipos de interés de referencia en 25 puntos básicos, hasta el 1,25%, señalando que el balance de riesgos para la economía sugiere que habrá que subir nuevamente la tasa a lo largo de 2019.
"Nuestra evaluación actual de la perspectiva y el balance de riesgos sugiere que los tipos probablemente subirán a lo largo de 2019", ha declarado el gobernador de la entidad, Oystein Olsen.
En su análisis, el Norges Bank señala la solidez del desempeño económico de Noruega, mientras que la capacidad utilizada está algo por encima de los niveles normales y la inflación subyacente supera ligeramente la meta de institución.
Asimismo, la entidad advierte de que las tensiones comerciales representan una "sustancial fuente de incertidumbre global", lo que implica una aproximación prudente de la política monetaria respecto de la fijación de los tipos de interés.
La subida de tipos en Noruega rompe la tendencia dominante entre los bancos centrales que en las últimas semanas han optado por rebajar tipos, como Australia, India o Nueva Zelanda, o por anticipar próximos recortes como la Reserva Federal de EEUU o el propio Banco Central Europeo (BCE).
Participación en Caixabank
El Norges Bank, que también gestiona el fondo soberano de Noruega, ha aflorado una participación del 3,011% en el capital de CaixaBank, según consta en los registros de la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
El paquete, que convierte al mayor inversor del Viejo Continente en el segundo accionista de la entidad presidida por Jordi Gual. tiene un valor de unos 455,58 millones de euros, según el precio al que sus títulos cerraron en la sesión del miércoles en Bolsa (2,53 euros).
De este modo, Norges Bank se coloca solo por detrás de Criteria Caixa, dueña del 40% del capital de CaixaBank, y supera a Invesco Limited, fondo de inversión estadounidense que con su participación del 2,025% retrocede un escalón y pasa a ser su tercer accionista.
