El número dos de ACS recibió 18,73 millones en 2019 por el cobro de acciones de su filial australiana

La constructora tiene una hucha de 43,82 millones construida en favor de Florentino Pérez como sistema de ahorro a largo plazo o para la jubilación.

El consejero delegado de ACS, Marcelino Fernandez Verdes, y el presidente del grupo, Florentino Pérez, en la junta de accionistas de la constructora. E.P.

MADRID

Actualizado:

agencias

El consejero delegado de ACS, Marcelino Fernández Verdes, ingresó casi 18,74 millones de euros el pasado ejercicio por distintos conceptos retributivos, cuantía que supera un 67,5% los 11,18 millones cobrados el año anterior.

La razón de la fuerte subida responde a la percepción de los derechos de revalorización de acciones de la filial australiana Cimic, que supuso en solitario un ingreso de 11,98 millones por un plan variable a largo plazo.

Fernández Verdes se consolida así como uno de los ejecutivos con mayor retribución, hecho que viene causado por la suma de puestos, toda vez que además de número dos de ACS es primer ejecutivo de la filial alemana Hochtief y presidente de Cimic.

Su remuneración incluyó además 2,20 millones en sueldo fijo y casi 2,37 millones en retribución variable anual, además de una aportación por parte de ACS en su favor de 2,26 millones en sistemas de ahorro a largo plazo.

Florentino Pérez, recibió una remuneración total de 6,83 millones de euros como presidente ejecutivo de ACS

El presidente del Grupo, Florentino Pérez, vio elevarse a su vez la remuneración apenas un 1,1%, desde 6,76 millones a 6,83 millones de euros. De la cuantía total 1,70 millones corresponden a retribución fija y casi 3,5 millones a variable anual. ACS también aportó a su favor 1,36 millones a un plan de sistemas de ahorro a largo plazo.

La remuneración del resto de consejeros ejecutivos ascendió a 4,30 millones para José Luis del Valle, un 2,5% superior a los 4,2 millones del año anterior; mientras que Antonio García Ferrer cobró 2,18 millones (+2,8%) y Agustín Batuecas, otros 548.000 euros (+0,7%).

ACS tiene además una hucha constituida en sistemas de ahorro a largo plazo o pensados para la jubilación de 43,82 millones de euros en favor de Florentino Pérez, de 7,55 millones para el consejero delegado Fernández Verdes, de 10,86 millones para José Luis del Valle y de 3,89 millones para Antonio García Ferrer.

