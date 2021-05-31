Estás leyendo: La OCDE sitúa a España como primer país en crecimiento económico de la eurozona en 2021 y 2022

Solo Canadá, Estados Unidos y Reino Unido están por delante de España entre las economías más avanzadas.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, charla con su vicepresidenta económica, Nadia Calviño, en el Congreso. EUROPA PRESS

 España será, según la OCDE, el país de la zona euro con el mayor crecimiento este año y todavía más en 2022, por el doble efecto benéfico esperado del ritmo actual de vacunación y de los fondos europeos que deben empezar a llegar en los próximos meses. 

Los datos de crecimiento económico de España ya se publicaron la semana pasada, cuando la OCDE pronosticó que el PIB crecería un 5,9% en 2021 y un 6,3% en 2021. Sin embargo, hasta ahora no se conocía la magnitud de las revisiones de los pronósticos para el resto de países.

"La incertidumbre reducida llevará a una caída acusada del ahorro por precaución y apoyará el consumo privado. Se espera que la inversión se recupere de forma significativa en el segundo semestre de 2021 a medida que mejoran las expectativas y los fondos europeos proporcionan apoyo adicional", ha indicado la OCDE.

Entre las principales economías desarrolladas, solo se sitúan por delante de España en 2021 Canadá, con un 6,1% (1,4 puntos más que la estimación anterior); Estados Unidos, con un 6,9% (cuatro décimas más); y Reino Unido, con un 7,2% (1,9 puntos más). En lo que respecta a Europa, España también crecerá más en 2021 que Alemania, que crecerá un 3,3% (tres décimas más que la estimación precedente), Francia, con un 5,8% (una décima menos); e Italia, con un 4,5% (cuatro décimas más).


Para 2022, las previsiones publicadas por la OCDE sitúan a España como el país que más crecerá en porcentaje. Por detrás se sitúa Reino Unido, con un alza del PIB del 5,5% (ocho décimas más), Alemania e Italia, con un 4,4% ambos, lo que implica una revisión al alza de siete y cuatro décimas, respectivamente.

