Las operaciones de abastecimiento de GNL a barcos se triplican en España en 2019

La propulsión de los buques con gas natural licuado es una medida que está tomando la industria naval en un intento de reducir las emisiones de dióxido de carbono y combatir el cambio climático.

MADRID

Actualizado:

Reuters

Los operadores de buques realizaron 195 operaciones de abastecimiento de gas natural licuado (GNL) a barcos en los puertos españoles en 2019, 135 operaciones más que el año anterior, dijeron las autoridades españolas el viernes.

Un total de 81.704 metros cúbicos de GNL fueron suministrados a buques durante el año. La tendencia al alza continuó en enero de 2020, con 35 operaciones que suministraron 12.055 metros cúbicos.

España tiene siete terminales de GNL, más que cualquier otro país de Europa. Las terminales se han adaptado o continúan adaptándose para dar servicios de abastecimiento a barcos de esta fuente de energía.

El número de buques de GNL en España va a aumentar a por lo menos 11 en los próximos dos años, desde los seis actuales. Hay 175 buques que navegan propulsados a GNL en el mundo, y otros 139 están listos para usar el combustible.

La propulsión de los buques con GNL es una medida que está tomando la industria naval en un intento de reducir las emisiones de dióxido de carbono y combatir el cambio climático.

Las cifras españolas fueron publicadas por Core LNGas hive, un proyecto respaldado por la Unión Europea y coordinado por Enagás, el gestor de la red gasista española, que también incluye al Ministerio de Transporte y a las autoridades portuarias españolas junto con otras empresas privadas.

