Orange niega que estudie una oferta por Euskaltel

Las acciones del grupo vasco cierran la sesión con una caída del 1,3%, aunque manteniéndose por encima de los ocho euros, tras el desmentido de la operadora francesa

El logo de la operadora francesa Orange. E.P.

El grupo de telecomunicaciones francés Orange ha asegurado este lunes, en respuesta a un requerimiento de la CNMV, que no estudia lanzar una oferta para hacerse con todo el capital de Euskaltel.

"El grupo Orange no está analizando en este momento, ni por sí mismo ni a través de sus asesores, una operación consistente en que Orange adquiera el 100% de las acciones de Euskaltel. Sin perjuicio de lo anterior, Orange siempre está analizando opciones para crecer en España", dijo al supervisor bursátil.

Los rumores de una posible oferta de Orange por Euskaltel provocaron un importante calentón en la bolsa de Euskaltel la semana pasada. El jueves una fuente con conocimiento del proceso dijo a Reuters que Orange estaba estudiando dicha posibilidad y que, de materializarse, consolidaría la posición de segundo operador de telefonía en España.

Ante estas noticias, las acciones del operador vasco se dispararon el pasado viernes un 9% en el Mercado Continuo, hasta los 8,12 euros.

Este lunes, tras el mentís del grupo francés, las acciones de Euskaltel han concluido la sesión con una caída del 1,3%, aunque manteniéndose por encima de los ocho euros.

En concreto, los títulos de Euskaltel han cerrado la jornada en los 8,015 euros, lo que supone un descenso del 1,293% en comparación con los 8,12 euros en los que concluyeron el viernes después de que se publicara que Orange había encargado a Credit Suisse analizar una posible OPA sobre Euskaltel.

De esta manera, las acciones de la operadora ha logrado evitar la fuerte caída registrada al inicio de la jornada, cuando han llegado a situarse en los 7,555 euros, lo que equivalía a un descenso del 6,96%.

