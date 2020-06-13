Estás leyendo: El PSOE pide eliminar progresivamente el dinero en efectivo

Pago en metálico El PSOE pide eliminar progresivamente el dinero en efectivo

A través de una proposición no de Ley, el Partido socialista aboga por situar un límite para los pagos en metálico de 1.000 euros frente a los 2.500 euros que actualmente permite la ley. 

Dinero efectivo. EFE
madrid

público

El Boletín del Congreso recoge hoy una proposición no de ley del PSOE en la que se contempla la transición entre una eliminación gradual del pago en efectivo y su desaparición definitiva. 

La propuesta, que se enmarca dentro de las medidas de prevención y erradicación del fraude fiscal a largo plazo, afectaría a los pagos en metálico que hasta ahora pueden efectuarse con un máximo de 2.500 euros. De aprobarse esta medida, el límite se fijaría en 1.000 euros para las transacciones monetarias. 

El Partido Socialista se ha mostrado abierto al diálogo en la Comisión de Hacienda donde se estudiará la viabilidad de dicha medida y las posibles modificaciones que fueran pertinentes. 

Las primeras reacciones a la medida no se han hecho esperar. Galicia, la primera comunidad en entrar en la nueva normalidad, ha sido una de las primeras comunidades en recomendar el pago con tarjeta para evitar el contacto y disminuir los riesgos de contagio. 

