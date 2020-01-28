madridActualizado:
El paro bajó en 112.400 personas en 2019, lo que supone un 3,4% menos que en 2018, registrando su séptimo descenso anual consecutivo. No obstante, este retroceso es inferior a los experimentados en los cinco años anteriores, aunque superior al de 2013, cuando el desempleo bajó en 85.400 personas.
La tasa de paro se situó al finalizar 2019 en el 13,78%, porcentaje seis décimas inferior al de 2018 y su nivel más bajo en once años, y el número total de desempleados cerró el ejercicio en 3.191.900 personas, según datos de la Encuesta de Población Activa (EPA) publicada este martes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
Por su parte, el empleo creció en 2019 en 402.300 personas, un 2,06% respecto a 2018, logrando su sexto aumento anual consecutivo. No obstante, al igual que ocurre con el paro, el incremento de la ocupación en 2019 es el menor desde 2013, cuando España destruyó 204.200 puestos de trabajo.
De esta forma, 2019 cerró con 19.966.900 ocupados, la cifra más alta desde los últimos once años. A estas cifras se llegó después de que en el cuarto trimestre de 2019 el paro bajara en 22.500 personas (-0,7%) y la ocupación aumentara en 92.600 personas (+0,47%).
Con el descenso del paro logrado en 2019, se encadenan siete años consecutivos de bajadas después de seis años de incrementos. En 2015, el paro registró la mayor caída de la serie histórica, con 678.200 desempleados menos.
En 2019, España creó empleo por sexto año consecutivo tras seis años destruyéndolo. Así, el año pasado se generaron 402.300 puestos de trabajo, con un ritmo de crecimiento anual del 2,06%, inferior al de un año antes.
