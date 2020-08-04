El paro baja en julio en 89.849 personas, el primer descenso desde febrero

El número de parados registrados en las oficinas de empleo bajó en julio en 89.849 con respecto a junio, el primer descenso desde el inicio de la pandemia y el mayor desde 1997 para ese mes, en el que la afiliación a la Seguridad Social se anotó el mejor julio desde 2005.
En un mes marcado por el fin del confinamiento y el estado de alarma, los datos publicados este martes por los ministerios de Trabajo y Seguridad Social revelan que al finalizar el mes de julio había inscritos en el Servicio Público de Empleo Estatal (SEPE) 3.773.034 desempleados, 89.849 menos que un mes antes, el primer descenso desde febrero.
En julio, el número medio de afiliados a la Seguridad Social se situó en 18.785.554, 161.217 más que en junio, el mayor incremento mensual desde 2005 y el tercer mes consecutivo de recuperación del impacto de la pandemia de coronavirus.
