El petróleo se dispara tras anunciar Trump que Rusia y Arabia recortarán su producción

WASHINGTONActualizado:
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha expresado su confianza en que Arabia Saudí y Rusia recortará su producción de petróleo en al menos 10 millones de barriles al día, según ha afirmado el inquilino de la Casa Blanca tras conversar con el príncipe heredero saudí, Mohammad bin Salman, quien también había estado en contacto con el presidente ruso, Vladimir Putin. El precio del petróleo ha reaccionado al anuncio con subidas superiores al 30% tanto en su variedad Brent como Texas.
"Acabo de hablar con mi amigo MBS (Príncipe Heredero) de Arabia Saudí, quien habló con el presidente Putin de Rusia y espero que recortarán en aproximadamente 10 millones de barriles y puede que sustancialmente más, y si ocurre, ¡será EXCELENTE para la industria del petróleo y el gas! ", ha anunciado Trump a través de su cuenta personal en Twitter.
Al mismo tiempo que el presidente de EEUU expresaba su confianza en una pronta solución a las diferencias entre Arabia Saudí y Rusia, la agencia saudí SPA anunciaba que Arabia Saudí quiere convocar "una reunión urgente" de la OPEP+, que agrupa a los miembros del cártel petróleo y a productores como Rusia, así como también contar con la presencia de un grupo de otros países "con el objetivo de buscar un acuerdo justo que devuelva el deseado equilibrio a los mercados de petróleo".
El Reino ha subrayado que esta petición para celebrar una cumbre de emergencia forma parte del esfuerzo de Arabia Saudí en apoyo de la economía global en un contexto de circunstancias excepcionales y "en agradecimiento" de los esfuerzos del presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump.
El precio del crudo de calidad Brent, de referencia para Europa, se disparaba un 32% tras el anuncio de Trump y de Arabia Saudí, hasta alcanzar los 32,60 dólares por barril frente al cierre de ayer de 24,74 dólares. Por su parte, el barril de petróleo WTI, de referencia para EEUU, subía casi un 35%, hasta los 27,36 dólares, frente a los 20,31 del cierre del miércoles.
El pulso entre Rusia y Arabia Saudí en el mercado del petróleo llegó a sumir el precio del crudo en un mínimo histórico en 18 años, al tocar los 22,52 dólares.
