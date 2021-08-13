Una plataforma de criptomonedas paga a los hackers medio millón de dólares por devolverle sus monedas digitales

HONG KONGActualizado:
Poly Network, la plataforma de criptomonedas que perdió 610 millones de dólares en un hackeo a principios de esta semana, confirmó el viernes que había ofrecido al hacker o hackers una recompensa de 500.000 dólares. En un comunicado agradeció al hacker (al que denominó "sombrero blanco", jerga del sector para un hacker ético que generalmente tiene como objetivo exponer las vulnerabilidades cibernéticas) que hubiera devuelto la mayor parte de los fondos por "ayudarnos a mejorar la seguridad de Poly Network".
La red también dijo que esperaba que el "Sr. Sombrero Blanco" contribuya al desarrollo continuo del sector del blockchain aceptando la recompensa de 500.000 dólares, que se le ha ofrecido como parte de las negociaciones en torno a la devolución de las monedas digitales.
El comunicado no especificaba la forma en que se pagarían los 500.000 dólares. Decía que el hacker había respondido a la oferta, pero no decía si la había aceptado.
El jueves, mensajes digitales compartidos en Twitter por Tom Robinson, científico jefe y cofundador de la firma de rastreo de criptomonedas Elliptic, mostraban que una persona que afirmaba haber efectuado el hackeo había dicho que Poly Network le ofrecía la recompensa para devolver los activos robados.
Poly Network, un nombre no muy conocido en el mundo de las criptomonedas, es una plataforma financiera descentralizada (DeFi, por sus siglas en inglés) que facilita las transacciones entre pares con un enfoque orientado a que los usuarios puedan transferir o intercambiar tokens a través de diferentes blockchains.
El hacker o los hackers aún no identificados parecen haber explotado una vulnerabilidad en los contratos digitales que Poly Network utiliza para mover activos entre diferentes blockchains, según Chainalysis, una empresa de análisis de blockchain.
