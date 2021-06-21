Madrid
La Organización de Consumidores y Usuarios (OCU) ha alertado este lunes del "altísimo riesgo" que supone invertir en criptomonedas, un mercado "muy complejo y opaco" que, sin "regulación" ni "supervisión oficial", se ha convertido en un "terreno favorable" para los estafadores.
En un artículo que publica su revista semanal "OCU Inversiones", recuerda que aunque las criptodivisas, como el bitcóin, son un valor atractivo para los inversores, hay que ser conscientes del "riesgo que entraña más allá de las fuertes fluctuaciones que pueda experimentar su precio".
Y es que, dada su naturaleza digital, los ciberataques son "cada vez más comunes" y se han convertido en el "nuevo cebo de los inversores más incautos y desprevenidos que, cegados por esas irrealistas rentabilidades prometidas (incluso hasta del 15% mensual), acaban perdiendo su inversión", advierte.
La asociación de consumidores asegura que, en muchas ocasiones, estas presuntas estafas suelen articularse a través de plataformas que tienen un esquema piramidal bajo la apariencia de invertir en actividades comerciales legítimas, lo que ha llevado a la justicia a judicializar los primeros casos.
Advierte a los consumidores de que el número de plataformas de inversión que operan de forma fraudulenta con criptomonedas no para de aumentar y de que muchas de ellas están localizadas en "paraísos fiscales", lo que dificulta su detección y que los inversores puedan recuperar su dinero.
Por ello, aconseja a los inversores que sean conscientes de los riesgos que conllevan estas monedas virtuales y recomienda no invertir en ellas, a no ser que tengan algún activo que las respalde.
