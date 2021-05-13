madrid
La cotización del bitcoin, la criptomoneda de referencia, llegaba a desplomarse este pasado miércoles alrededor de un 15% desde los máximos intradía, después de que Elon Musk anunciase que Tesla deja de aceptar bitcoins como medio de pago.
"Tesla ha suspendido las compras de vehículos con bitcoin. Nos preocupa el creciente uso de combustibles fósiles para el proceso de minado de las criptomonedas y transacciones de bitcoins, especialmente el carbón, que tiene las peores emisiones de cualquier combustible", anunció el multimillonario en su cuenta de Twitter a última hora del miércoles.
No obstante, Musk aseguró en su mensaje que "Tesla no venderá ningún bitcoin", subrayando que la compañía tiene intención de continuar usando la criptomoneda en sus transacciones en cuanto la actividad de minado de los bitcoins haya completado su transición hacia un modelo energéticamente más sostenible.
Asimismo, el empresario anunció que la compañía está prestando atención a otras criptomonedas que actualmente consumen mucha menos energía que el bitcoin.
"Las criptomonedas son una buena idea en muchos niveles y creemos que tienen un futuro prometedor, pero no puede ser a un mayor coste para el medio ambiente", añadió.
El anuncio de Musk se produce apenas tres meses después de que la compañía revelase que había invertido 1.500 millones de dólares (1.747 millones de euros) en bitcoin para gozar de "más flexibilidad" y "diversificar y maximizar" el retorno del efectivo no sea necesario para mantener una liquidez operativa adecuada.
La reacción del bitcoin al comentario del empresario fue inmediata, cerrando la sesión del miércoles en 49.150,4 dólares, alrededor de un 15% por debajo del máximo de 57.939 dólares que había llegado a alcanzar durante la jornada.
De este modo, en las primeras horas de negociación este jueves, la criptomoneda lograba recuperar la cota de los 50.000 dólares, tras haber comenzado la sesión en 46.980 dólares.
