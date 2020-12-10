Estás leyendo: Francia impone a Google y a Amazon multas millonarias por su política de 'cookies'

Google deberá abonar al Estado francés 100 millones de euros y Amazon 35 por instalar 'cookies' publicitarias en los ordenadores de sus usuarios, sin recabar los correspondientes permisos. 

Protesta contra Jeff Bezos
Personas manifestándose en Nueva York, enfrente de la casa del CEO de Amazon, Jeff Bezos, para protestar contra las condiciones laborales de la empresa. Justin Lane / EFE / EPA

EUROPA PRESS

La máxima autoridad francesa en materia de privacidad, la Comisión Nacional de la Informática y las Libertades (CNIL), ha sancionado con 100 millones de euros a Google y con 35 millones a Amazon por haber instalado 'cookies' publicitarias en los ordenadores de sus usuarios sin su consentimiento. 

La Comisión argumenta que se ha vulnerado el artículo 82 de la Ley de Protección de Datos y destaca los "considerables beneficios" que las dos empresas han obtenido en publicidad y que han afectado a casi cincuenta millones de usuarios en toda Francia. 

La defensa ha mantenido que, desde 2020, las empresas han dejado de almacenar automáticamente 'cookies' publicitarias en las computadoras de los usuarios si estos entraban en las webs francesas de sus buscadores. Aun con todo, la Comisión entiende que el nuevo 'banner' informativo desplegado por las compañías tampoco permitía que los usuarios franceses comprendieran que estas 'cookies' se utilizan para mostrarles anuncios de publicidad personalizados y que estaban en su derecho de rechazarlas.

Por todo ello, además de las multas administrativas, CNIL ha decidido imponer de forma cautelar una multa de 100.000 euros diarios a las compañías si, transcurrido un plazo de tres meses, no han modificado satisfactoriamente sus avisos, según ha informado Europa Press. 

