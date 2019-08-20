Público
Precariedad Más de la mitad del empleo asalariado en España es precario

Cada empleo ligado a contratos de corta duración, denuncia CCOO, necesitó una media de 5,5 contratos para trabajar durante todo 2018, lo que refleja la alta rotación de la población con contrato temporal.

Más de la mitad del empleo asalariado en España es precario. PIXABAY

El sindicato CCOO ha denunciado la alta precarización del empleo en España y ha señalado que menos de la mitad de las personas afiliadas al Régimen General de la Seguridad Social tiene un contrato indefinido a jornada completa, ya que el 52% del empleo es con contratos temporales, a tiempo parcial o que combinan ambas cosas.

En un comunicado, la secretaria de Empleo, Lola Santillana, asegura que la contratación sigue lastrada por los efectos negativos de la reforma laboral de 2012, ya que se firman más contratos que antes de la crisis, pero son más precarios.

Cada empleo ligado a contratos de corta duración, afirma CCOO, necesitó una media de 5,5 contratos para trabajar durante todo 2018, lo que refleja la alta rotación de la población con contrato temporal.

Según los últimos datos del Servicio Público de Empleo Estatal (SEPE), uno de cada cuatro contratos de los 2,17 millones firmados en julio, fue por una duración inferior a siete días.

