El precio del gas natural baja un 4% de media desde el 1 de enero

El precio del gas natural para todos aquellos consumidores acogidos a la tarifa regulada por el Gobierno, la TUR, bajará una media del 4% el próximo 1 de enero, tras haber estado congelado en las dos últimas revisiones, las del tercer y cuarto trimestre de 2019.
Según fuentes del Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica, el precio para la TUR 1, a la que están acogidos fundamentalmente los clientes que utilizan el gas para el suministro de agua caliente, bajará un 3,3%, mientras que el de la TUR 2, a la que están acogidos principalmente los clientes domésticos que además tienen calefacción de gas, lo hará un 4,2%.
Antes de mantenerse estable en julio y octubre, el precio del gas bajó una media del 6,3% el pasado 1 de abril, con lo que encadenó dos trimestres a la baja tras descender también un 4,6% en enero de 2019.
La bajada de la tarifa se produce como consecuencia de que la variación del precio de la materia prima experimentó una caída del 10,8%. En cuanto a los peajes, se mantienen en vigor los de 2019.
La Tarifa de Último Recurso de gas natural se actualiza por el Gobierno de forma trimestral. De los 7,7 millones de consumidores de gas natural, 6 millones son suministrados a través de una comercializadora de mercado a precio libre y 1,7 millones se encuentran acogidos al precio de la TUR.
A esta tarifa puede acogerse cualquier consumidor conectado a redes de gas natural de baja presión cuyo consumo anual sea inferior a los 50.000 kilovatios hora (KWh). Su revisión trimestral se produce si la variación es superior al 2%.
