Estás leyendo: El precio de la luz marcará este miércoles un nuevo récord absoluto al alcanzar los 189,9 euros el megavatio por hora

Público
Público

El precio de la luz marcará este miércoles un nuevo récord absoluto al alcanzar los 189,9 euros el megavatio por hora

El precio del 'pool' aumenta un 3,9% respecto al precio alcanzado este martes.

21/09/2021 factura de la luz
Una factura del consumo de luz, en Madrid. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

madrid

El precio medio de la electricidad en el mercado mayorista (pool) alcanzará mañana miércoles los 189,9 euros el megavatio por hora, lo que le convierte en el más caro de la historia, al superar el alcanzado el pasado jueves 16 de septiembre, cuando se alcanzó el precio de 188,18 euros, según datos del Operador del Mercado Ibérico de la Electricidad (OMIE) recogidos por Servimedia.

El precio del pool vuelve a marcar un récord tras aumentar un 3,9% respecto al precio alcanzado este martes, ahora ya el tercer máximo de la serie, cuando se sitúa en los 182,71 euros.

Los 189,9 euros que marcará este próximo miércoles este indicador contrastan con los 110,22 euros que marcó el 28 de agosto. Además, supone un 293,5% más que el precio de hace un año (48,26 euros) y un 351,4% más que el mismo día de 2019 (42,07 euros).

El precio de este martes oscilará entre los 208,47 euros que se alcanzarán a las nueve de la noche y los 167,01 euros que costará a las cuatro de la mañana.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas

selección público