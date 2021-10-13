Estás leyendo: El precio de la luz sube este jueves el 16%, hasta 215 euros el megavatio hora

Aunque este precio está lejos de repetir el récord absoluto alcanzado hasta ahora, los 288,53 euros registrados el pasado jueves 7 de octubre, se trata del quinto precio más alto de la historia.

El precio de la luz sigue sin dar tregua. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

El precio medio de la electricidad en el mercado mayorista, el llamado pool, subirá este jueves el 16,09%, hasta los 215,63 euros el megavatio hora hora (MWh), según datos del operador de mercado eléctrico (OMI).

Por franjas horarias, la electricidad será más cara entre las 9.00 y las 10.00 de la mañana, cuando costará 260 euros/MWh, y más barata entre las 16.00 y las 17.00 horas, cuando estará a 175,25 euros/MWh.

En lo que llevamos de octubre, las veces que la luz se ha situado por encima de los 200 euros/MWH ascienden a siete, incluyendo la de mañana. 

Aunque este precio está lejos de repetir el récord absoluto alcanzado hasta ahora, los 288,53 euros registrados el pasado jueves 7 de octubre, se trata del quinto precio más alto de la historia.

Por ello, respecto al jueves pasado, la caída en el precio del precio mayorista es del 25,26%. Pese a esta caída, si se compara el precio de este jueves con el del mismo día del año pasado, el dato se ha encarecido un 487%, es decir, casi seis veces más que los 36,74 que marcaba entonces.

