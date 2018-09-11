Público
Vivienda El precio de la vivienda bajó el 4,5 % en julio, la primera caída en dos años

El precio de la vivienda se situó en julio en una media de 1.376 euros por metro cuadrado.

Vivienda en venta en Madrid. E.P.

El precio de la vivienda se situó en julio en una media de 1.376 euros por metro cuadrado, el 4,5 % menos que un año antes, con lo que este indicador se anotó su primer retroceso desde agosto de 2016, según datos del Consejo General del Notariado, que apuntan a que las compraventas subieron el 4 %.

Durante el séptimo mes del año, en España se registraron 52.014 transacciones sobre vivienda, el 0,6 % más que un año antes en términos corregidos (descontada la diferencia de días festivos). 

Habrá ampliación

