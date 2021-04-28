Red Eléctrica gana 181,1 millones en el primer trimestre, un 4,9% más

MADRIDActualizado:
Red Eléctrica Española registró un beneficio neto de 181,1 millones de euros entre enero y marzo de 2021, lo que supone un aumento del 4,9% en relación a los 172,57 millones obtenidos en el mismo periodo del pasado ejercicio.
Según comunicó la compañía, la cifra de negocios se situó en 483,6 millones, un 3,4% menos que hace un año, cuando había alcanzado los 500,47 millones, debido, fundamentalmente, a la menor retribución de los activos de transporte en España, al aplicarse sobre los mismos los parámetros correspondientes al año 2021.
En concreto, los parámetros retributivos para el ejercicio 2021 contenidos en las circulares publicadas en 2019 por la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) establecen que la tasa de retribución financiera pase del 6% en 2020 al 5,58% hasta el 2025.
En el resto de las actividades desarrolladas por el grupo su cifra de negocio reflejó variaciones poco significativas respecto a las del ejercicio precedente. El impacto de la reducción en la retribución fijada por la CNMC se vió además neutralizado parcialmente por un menor coste financiero de la deuda.
El resultado bruto de explotación (Ebitda) se redujo un 3,2%, hasta los 388,4 millones. En esta cuenta se recoge una aportación de Hispasat de 31,3 millones, superior a los 30 millones del ejercicio precedente.
También incorpora el Ebitda los resultados de las sociedades participadas de las empresas de transporte de electricidad chilena TEN y brasileña Argo y de Hisdesat, participada a través de Hispasat, y que sumaron 8,7 millones, frente a un millón del ejercicio anterior.
En el curso del trimestre, Red Eléctrica desarrolló inversiones por valor de 81,9 millones de euros, cifra similar a la llevada a cabo en el año anterior si se excluyen los 374,3 millones destinados el pasado ejercicio a la compra del 50% de Argo.
La deuda financiera neta ascendía al cierre de marzo a 5.942,8 millones de euros, cifra un 2,8% inferior a los 6.113,3 millones contabilizados al cierre del pasado ejercicio 2020.
