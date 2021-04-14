Repsol vende su negocio de carburantes en Italia

MADRIDActualizado:
Repsol ha acordado la venta de su negocio de carburantes en Italia a Tamoil, uno de los principales operadores del mercado transalpino, operación que incluye así el traspaso de la red de estaciones de servicio, compuesta por un total de 275 instalaciones, y el negocio de ventas directas de combustibles de Repsol en Italia, informó la compañía.
El grupo presidido por Antonio Brufau indicó que la venta se enmarca en su plan estratégico 2021-2025, "que pone foco en las áreas geográficas con mayores ventajas competitivas".
El acuerdo, que se completará en las próximas semanas, está sujeto a la obtención de las correspondientes autorizaciones administrativas. Tras esta operación, la red de Repsol supera las 4.600 estaciones de servicio, distribuidas entre España, Perú, Portugal y México.
Repsol tiene 275 gasolineras en Italia, sobre todo en el norte del país
El grupo entró en 2004 en el sector de las estaciones de servicio en Italia con la adquisición de 45 puntos de venta, una red que creció sobre todo a partir de 2011.
En la actualidad está integrada por esas 275 estaciones de servicio (ubicadas principalmente en el Norte del país, donde hay una mayor actividad y dinamismo económico), cifra que sitúa a la compañía como el séptimo operador por puntos de venta y volumen. El mercado italiano posee la red de estaciones de servicio más amplia de Europa, con alrededor de 21.000 puntos de venta.
El negocio de ventas directas de combustibles de Repsol en Italia cuenta con más de 1.000 clientes, entre privados, entes públicos y agencias distribuidoras.
