Repartidores de plataformas como Deliveroo, Uber o Glovo y de empresas como Amazon o Seur se unirán a las manifestaciones.

Tres riders circulan por las calles de una gran ciudad.

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

La Asociación Profesional de Riders Autónomos (APRA) y Repartidores Unidos (Repartidoresunidos.org) ha convocado una nueva manifestación de 'riders' el próximo 4 de febrero en Madrid, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Gandía (Valencia) y Málaga en contra del último borrador de la ley de plataformas digitales, conocida como ley de 'riders'.

A juicio del portavoz de RepartidoresUnidors.org, Gustavo Gaviria, dicho borrador "discrimina al colectivo de repartidores y los excluye de su actividad profesional". "Les da igual cómo trabajamos, si funcionamos realmente como autónomos o no, solo tienen en cuenta que lo hacemos a través de una app", ha añadido.

Por su parte, el presidente de APRA, Jordi Mateo, ha afirmado que la mesa de diálogo social "ha sido un fracaso". "Es el fracaso político de todo un Ministerio ante la incapacidad de llegar a un acuerdo y de tener en cuenta el funcionamiento real del trabajo de los repartidores", ha resaltado.

Según han señalado ambas asociaciones, repartidores de plataformas como Deliveroo, Uber o Glovo y de empresas como Amazon o Seur se unirán a las manifestaciones.

Desde Repartidores Unidos se puso en marcha el pasado mes de diciembre la plataforma 'online' de debate e intercambio de propuestas entre repartidores, llamada 'Diálogo Rider'.

Después de más de 1.500 participaciones y un debate con expertos que se celebrará el próximo 2 de febrero, Repartidores Unidos presentará a todos los representantes políticos, durante el mes de febrero, una contrapropuesta de regulación a la norma que defenderá medidas como la regulación del pago base, el pacto de vacaciones o la ampliación de los seguros laborales.

A ello se sumará la formación de los 'riders' y la protección ante el cese de colaboración, entre otras propuestas de ampliación de los derechos sociales de los 'riders' que trabajan como autónomos.

