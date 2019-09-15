Los rumores de opa calientan en Bolsa a la socimi de centros comerciales Lar España 

La socimi Lar España, uno de los mayores propietarios de centros comerciales del país, subió un 10,2% en la sesión de Bolsa de este lunes ante informaciones que apuntan al lanzamiento de una OPA por parte del fondo sudafricano Vukile, socio de control de la también socimi de centros comerciales Castellana Properties.
Las acciones de Lar España concluyeron la jornada a 7,50 euros, con lo que recuperaron la cota de los siete euros que perdieron a finales del pasado mes de julio.
El diario Expansión y el digital El Confidencial han publicó en su edición de este lunes que Vukile estudia entrar en el capital social de Lar España a través de la formulación de una opa.
Lar España, que actualmente presenta un valor de mercado de unos 700 millones de euros, cuenta con una la cartera de quince centros comerciales en España que, a cierre del pasado mes de junio, estaban valorados en 1.462 millones de euros. A esta cartera se sumará el próximo 26 de septiembre un nuevo centro en Sevilla, el Lagoh, que aportará ingresos anuales de 15 millones.
El grupo Inditex figura como primer inquilino de la socimi por la superficie de locales comerciales que tiene alquilada en sus centros, por delante de Carrefour, Eroski y Media Markt.
En cuanto a su accionariado, Pimco es el actual primer accionista de Lar España, la socimi más veterana del mercado, dado que el fondo cuenta con una participación del 20%. Después se sitúan el grupo Lar, con un 10%, Franklin Templeton (7,9%), Seguros Santa Lucía (5,2%) Barndes Investment (5%) y BlackRock con otro 3,6%.
De su lado, el fondo sudafricano Vukile actualmente controla el 79% de Castellana Properties, socimi también especializada en centros y parques comerciales y que cotiza en el MAB. Esta firma cuenta con una cartera de 18 activos después de que en los últimos doce meses haya cerrado seis adquisiciones "estratégicas" de centros comerciales, dos de ellas de centros de El Corte Inglés.
De esta forma, en caso de que el fondo Vukile finalmente materialice la inversión en Lar, la operación podría dar lugar a un 'gigante' de centros comerciales en España, por delante de Unibail Rodamco y Merlin.
