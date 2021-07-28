Estás leyendo: El salario anual bruto en 2020 por trabajador fue de 23.000 euros, un 2,6% menos que en 2019

El salario anual bruto en 2020 por trabajador fue de 23.000 euros, un
2,6% menos que en 2019

Los datos del coste laboral por trabajador de 2020 se encuentran distorsionados debido a la dualidad en el empleo de las empresas derivado de la situación pandemica.

Economía covid.
Economía covid. Claudia García Jiménez

madrid

El miércoles el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) publicó su Encuesta Anual de Coste Laboral, en cual se expone que el coste (total) por cada trabajador ha sido un 2,6% menor en 2020 en comparación con el año anterior, pasando de 31.150,20 euros brutos a 22.837,59 euros. 

Los datos del coste laboral por trabajador en 2020 se encuentran distorsionados debido a la dualidad en el empleo de las empresas derivado de la situación pandemica, por la cual convivían trabajadores remunerados con salarios que continuaron trabajando y trabajadores acogidos a Expedientes de Regulación Temporal de Empleo (ERTE).

Los costes laborales más elevados se dieron en Comunidad de Madrid, (37.124,53 euros), País Vasco (36.867,25) y Comunidad Foral de Navarra (34.508,28). Extremadura (24.062,13), Canarias (25.051,16) y Andalucía (27.003,07) tuvieron los más bajos.

La partida en 2020 más importante de los costes no salariales, fueron, según la norma, las cotizaciones a la Seguridad social que alcanzaron el 23,6 % del coste social (siete mil euros de media por trabajador aproximadamente). El resto de partidas corresponden a beneficios sociales (561 euros), gastos derivados del trabajo (206 euros), gastos derivados del trabajo (153 euros) y por último formación profesional (55 euros).

Coste laboral por actividad económica

La actividad económica con mayor coste fue en 2020 la Industria, con un coste total neto (ctn) por trabajador de 36.771,48 euros durante 2020. Le sigue el sector de la Construcción con un ctn de 31.646,35. El sector con costes laborales más bajos durante el año en el que comenzó la pancemia fue el sector servicios con un coste total neto de 29.886,54.

